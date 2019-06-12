DALLAS — Three men have been indicted on capital murder charges in the shooting death of Joshua Brown.

Brown, 28, was killed in October during a drug deal at his apartment complex on Cedar Springs Road, police said.

He was a witness in the murder trial of Amber Guyger, appearing on the stand on Sept. 24.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Michael Mitchell, 32, Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell on capital murder charges.

In October, Michael Mitchell, Green and Jacquerious Mitchell traveled from Louisiana planning to buy marijuana from Brown, police records show.

The men got into a fight, and Brown shot Jacquerious Mitchell in the chest, police said. Green then shot Brown. Jacquerious Mitchell told police he heard two gunshots, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Michael and Jacquerious remain in custody at the Dallas County Jail.

Police are still looking for Thaddeous Green. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 202433-2019.

Thaddeous Green

Courtesy photo

