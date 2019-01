LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE -- Police have confirmed one fatality. They also said the shooting happened at a La Michoacana, an ice cream shop.

All suspects are either in custody or being interviewed.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Baseline and Shelly Drive. Police are reporting that there are four victims.

Though all of the victim's conditions are currently unknown, police are calling this a homicide.

This story is developing and will be updated.