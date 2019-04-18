NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 3-year-old was struck by a moving vehicle that fled the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Police responded to the 300 block of Prothro Street in reference to a hit and run accident. Reports say that when officers arrived they were advised that a 3-year-old had been struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The North Little Rock Police Department says that the child was injured and has been transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The current condition of the child is not known at this time.

The suspect has not been located.

More on this story as it develops.