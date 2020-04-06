JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, June 4, at 3:03 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments on Stanphill Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 36-year-old Xanus Robinson deceased in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information regarding this homicide to please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191 or the Jacksonville Police Department Tip Line at (501) 982-4636.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

This is the 5th Homicide in Jacksonville for the year 2020.

