4 injured after shooting at River Market in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, a shooting took place at the River Market Pavilion in downtown that left four injured Saturday evening.
Shots were heard at around 11 p.m. and a crowd of people was running from the area when officers found one man, Aerian Jackson, suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a nearby hospital.
Witnesses told police they observed a black male yell, then take a gun out of his fanny pack and begin shooting.
Three others, all minors, were injured in the gunfire.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.