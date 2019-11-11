LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to LRPD, four people are injured after shots were fired while filming a rap music video on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to W 12th St at 5:06 p.m. where they found a 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to their left leg. An officer applied a tourniquet and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers found three more victims suffering from gunshot wounds -- two minors and one adult. A 12-year-old had been shot in the left shoulder, a 13-year-old was shot in the leg, and a 30-year-old was shot in the right forearm. All three were transported to nearby hospitals.

Multiple bullet holes were found in a maroon GMC Yukon at one of the hospitals. A maroon Chevy Caprice was located on scene with bullet holes.

Officers were told a rap music video was being filmed at the location of the incident when a blue truck or SUV began circling the block. The vehicle allegedly parked across the street when a man got out and began shooting.

He was allegedly wearing a black mask. Witnesses said more people began shooting from inside the vehicle.

RELATED: One dead in early morning shooting in Little Rock, victim identified

RELATED: Victims identified in alleged murder-suicide on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock