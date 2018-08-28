GOULD, Ark. (AP) - A Department of Correction official said five inmates have died between Saturday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 29 at a prison in southeast Arkansas, possibly from drug use.

Three of the inmates less than 24 hours apart.

Spokesman James DePriest said Monday that both state police and the department are investigating to determine the cause of the deaths at Varner and its supermax unit.

The inmates were identified as 34-year-old Edward Morris, who was pronounced dead 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 25, 38-year-old and Stephen Kantzer and 41-year-old Marlon Miles, who were both pronounced dead 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Two more inmates were reported dead as of Wednesday, Aug. 29. Joe Harris, 55, was serving a life sentence for aggravated robbery and Donovan Cobbs, 26, was serving 10 years for robbery. They were pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

DePriest says it was "hard to believe" the timing of the deaths was coincidental.

DePriest says Kantzer was serving 20 years for drug offenses while Miles and Morris were each serving five years for possession of a weapon by an inmate and domestic battery, respectively.

