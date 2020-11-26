50-year-old woman arrested for nighttime porch thefts in Benton

The suspect had specifically taken several Christmas decorations from the front porches of the victims.

BENTON, Ark — On Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of thefts that occurred overnight in the White Oak Subdivision, in the Salem area of Saline County.

Multiple victims said during interviews they had video security footage of the suspect and her vehicle. Upon obtaining that footage, it was uploaded to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page with a public request for help in identifying the suspect.

After just a few hours, and with the public’s help, deputies were able to identify a possible suspect.

Upon further investigation, 50-year-old Cora Catreese Hamilton-Tonihka, of Benton, was arrested at her residence in the Salem Community and charged with multiple counts of Theft of Property.