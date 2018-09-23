FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Chief Deputy Matt Rice confirmed that the Faulkner County Sheriff's office made an arrest in relation to the death of a homeless man found in Cadron Creek back in July.

Joe Bernard Nowell, 51, is currently behind bars on suspicion of capital murder in 60-year-old William Ray Holt's death.

According to Rice, they came up with enough evidence to turn it over to the prosecutor.

Nowell had been in a hospital and mental heath facility before being arrested on Friday, Sept. 21.

© 2018 KTHV