HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - The Hot Springs Police Department arrested 56-year-old Brian Daniels on Friday, Aug. 10, for 50 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography.

Friday morning Hot Springs officers and the Garland County Sheriff Department executed a search warrant on Red Fern Street. During the search, they arrested Daniels and seized computer hardware and evidence related to the possession.

Daniels is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

