A 6-month-old baby was kidnapped and burned to death in north Louisiana overnight, police say.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, police received a 911 call around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday that a baby had been taken from a home in Mayberry Trailer Park. A mother said that two unknown subjects came to her trailer and started beating on her door.

The woman told police that she opened the door and was sprayed with a substance, possibly mace. She fled the home and later circled back to discover that the baby was missing.

Around 10:20 p.m., police received a report of a fire near Breda Avenue. At the scene, officers found a baby with burns to his body. The boy was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He was airlifted to another hospital where he later died.

The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that it is working with local authorities in this case. The investigation into the incident continues.

NEWS ALERT- Kidnapping leads to fire-related homicide in Natchitoches



The LAOSFM is working hand-in-hand with the Natchitoches Police Dept. on this case today. pic.twitter.com/jEFyUAlfTJ — Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (@LAFIREMARSHAL) July 18, 2018

© 2018 WWL