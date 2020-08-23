7 shot in early morning Pine Bluff shooting, police say

Police said seven were shot on W. 28th Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police, officers are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday around 3 a.m.

Police say seven people were shot on W. 28th Street.

Several vehicles and two buildings were also struck by gunfire.

There are no fatalities. The condition of the injured is unknown at this time.

Police said a witness told them there was a large crowd at the gas station parking lot and a lot of yelling, followed by gunshots.