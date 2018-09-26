PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Pine Bluff police are reporting that a 7-year-old girl was shot in the arm and is now suffering "minor, non-life threatening" wounds after an altercation at 28th and Catalpa streets.

According to the press release, shots were fired inside of a green Chevrolet Avalanche and a passenger fled on foot. As the passenger fled, shots were fired at him and bullets struck another vehicle that wasn't involved in the original altercation.

In that car was a 7-year-old girl and her grandparents. The girl was struck in the arm and leg and was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

The passenger was located and it was discovered he had been shot in the hand. Detectives are questioning him to try and determine who is responsible.

