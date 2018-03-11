UPDATE - Police developed a potential suspect related to the homicide of Mr. Parker. Detectives located the juvenile and took them in for questioning. The 15-year-old was later charged with one count of Manslaughter and issued a citation for curfew violation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 1:22 p.m., Little Rock police officers were called to a shooting that had occurred on Dreher Lane.

A man called police reporting that he heard several gun shots.

After hearing the gunshots, he heard his roommate banging on the walls inside of the residence. The man went to the living room and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers responded to the scene, and secured it for medical personnel. MEMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide Detectives and CSSU personnel responded to the scene. Detectives later interviewed the man and performed a neighborhood canvass in an attempt to locate any possible witnesses.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Gary W. Parker of Little Rock. The next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is on going.

