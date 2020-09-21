7th Street mural in Little Rock defaced for the second time in a week

Adaja Cooper painted a mural on 7th Street in Little Rock for a second time and it was defaced yet again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video shown above was taken after the mural was defaced the first time.

Adaja Cooper painted a mural on 7th Street in Little Rock for a second time after it was defaced with black paint. Now, the mural has been defaced yet again, for the second time in a week.

Cooper finished the first mural last Sunday, Sept. 13 but by Wednesday, Sept. 16 someone came and covered it up with black paint. The defacer splatter the mural for the second time with white paint.

Her mural titled, "Ain't I A Woman," was her way to highlight injustices that she sees in the world.

Arkansas Peace Week kicked off on Sunday hoping to highlight kindness and love during these, and local painters of all ages came together to add to the 7th Street Mural Project.

"Patchwork Peace and Protest" and "Love is Greater Than Fear" were the two murals added to the wall on Sunday, but the defacers left those untouched.