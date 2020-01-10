8th federal execution since July scheduled for Nov. 19

The Justice Department has scheduled for Nov. 19 the execution of a Black death-row inmate who helped kidnap and kill a teenager in 1994.

The Justice Department has scheduled for Nov. 19 the execution of a Black death-row inmate who helped kidnap and kill a Texas teenager in 1994.

The Trump administration has already executed seven people this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus from federal executions. Orlando Hall was among five men who prosecutors say kidnapped Lisa Rene to get revenge on her two brothers for a botched $5,000 marijuana deal.