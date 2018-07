SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating an abandoned body at a property on Nickel Bill James Road.

The body was discovered by two citizens who were looking at the property near 2 p.m. on July 18. The citizens found an abandoned moped, and a body was discovered nearby.

Detectives and the coroner are investigating the death.

This is an active investigation. We will update this story as information is released.

