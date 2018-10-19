BOISE -- A Missouri man is facing trafficking charges after deputies say they found 117 pounds of marijuana in his SUV during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

James Matthew Reed, 26, was arrested after an Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy saw his GMC Yukon change lanes several times without using a turn signal on eastbound I-84.

After the deputy pulled the driver over, he noticed seven large cardboard boxes in the Yukon. Reed told the deputy the boxes were full of household items he was taking back to Missouri from a home in Seattle.

James Reed was arrested Oct. 17, 2017 on marijuana trafficking charges.

ACSO

Later in the conversation, the sheriff's office says, Reed admitted he had marijuana in the Yukon. The deputy's drug-sniffing dog alerted on the presence of marijuana in the cardboard boxes.

Deputies opened the boxes to find multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in each one.

Reed was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony count in trafficking in 25 pounds or more of marijuana. He is currently held on a $200,000 bond, and is due to appear in court Oct. 30.

If convicted of the charge, Reed faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 15 years in prison.

