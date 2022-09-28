Active shooter reported at Arkansas hospital, officials say

Police are on the scene of an active shooter situation at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies are on the scene of an active shooter at a Sherwood hospital.

Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed the "suspected incident" at the hospital and said that the building is currently on lockdown.

The Sherwood Police Department later confirmed it was an active shooter situation.

Hospital employees who were in the building at the time of the incident have said that the shooting occurred on the 4th floor of the hospital.

Alongside Sherwood police, there are also officers from the North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Little Rock Police Department responding to the incident.

Bill Sadler, with the Arkansas State Police, is calling the incident a "tactical response."

There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.

Police confirm an active shooter at SVI in Sherwood. https://t.co/KSvzdD3g6l — Frederick Price (@_fredericktv) September 28, 2022