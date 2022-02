One person is now in custody after an active shooter was in the area of Sardis Road and Laddie Drive in Shannon Hills.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — According Shannon Hills Mayor Mike Kemp, police were on the scene of an active shooter situation near the Saline and Pulaski County line.

Police identified the shooter and surrounded at his home, taking the person into custody.