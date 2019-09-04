VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court records show that a woman who is HIV-positive bit a Virginia Beach police officer as two officers tried to take her into custody on March 23.

The officers were on a call at Alibi's Bar and Grill in the 3400 block of Holland Road to help rescue workers. Latasha Davis-Wiggins was at the bar with a friend who fell. Medics took the friend to the hospital.

Davis-Wiggins told the two officers she was waiting for a ride, but it never showed up. The officers tried to take Davis-Wiggins into custody for public intoxication. The officers said she got belligerent and combative when they went to handcuff her and that she bit one officer on the forearm, broke his skin, and drew blood.

Davis-Wiggins got a cut to her head during the struggle. She was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment. The police officer went to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital for treatment.

A doctor who was working with Davis-Wiggins told police that she was HIV-positive.

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

Police filed an affidavit for a search warrant for Davis-Wiggins' medical records in order to prove she knew she was positive for the virus at the time she bit the officer.

She originally faced a charge of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The charge was upgraded to Malicious Bodily Injury to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Davis-Wiggins was in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center on April 9 where she was listed as "unbondable."