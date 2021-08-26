AG Rutledge warns Arkansans of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says fake vaccination cards are circulating as the state experiences another wave of cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the public should beware of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards circulating as the state sees another wave of cases.

Rutledge says con artists have been providing unvaccinated individuals with fake COVID-19 cards, which is illegal, and charges could be filed by the federal government.

“No one should be forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine; it is about personal responsibility. I encourage all Arkansans to get the facts about the vaccine and talk to your doctor to make the best decision for yourself and your family,” said AG Leslie Rutledge. “Selling and providing fake vaccine cards is illegal and wrong and I will hold anyone who does this accountable.”

Rutledge has provided the following tips from the Federal Trade Commission to protect Arkansans from this situation:

Vaccinated individuals will have an official vaccine card from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unvaccinated individuals do not.

Be skeptical of anyone contacting you from the federal government. Officials will not ask for personal information or money to get a national vaccine certificate.

Check with airlines, cruise lines, and event venues about their requirements instead of information from other sources.

Get information from well-known or government sources and websites that end in .gov. Resources include the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health.