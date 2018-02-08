LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Just a couple hours after President Trump called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter, ordering him to end the Muller investigation, the AG was at the U.S. Attorney's office in Little Rock, making a speech about repeat offenders.

"It's good to be in the real world. I've got to tell you, where important things are known, like football. When I was Attorney General of Alabama, we prosecuted people who led our football players astray,” AG Sessions said.

But it wasn't the Razorbacks that brought him to Arkansas.

"You had a 60 percent increase in defendants being prosecuted this year over last year. Last year was an increase too. I think you also, by-the-by, had a 25 percent reduction in violent crime in the first six months of this year."

He was a guest of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Cody Hiland, whose office is responsible for those numbers.

"You can't let these people grow, get more powerful, more arrogant, more violent, It's just not good,” he said from behind the podium.

The speech, before a crowd of officers of the court and of the law, focused on recidivism in Arkansas and nationwide, with a specific focus on the Armed Career Criminal Act.

"There is a connection between identifying violent criminals, prosecuting them effectively, and incarcerating them for a reasonable about of time. It does make the community safer,” he said.

Back in 2015, the Supreme Court determined a clause in the law was too vague. That means repeat offenders can no longer be sentenced to a minimum of 15-years if they are convicted of a gun crime.

"The court decision has led to the release of a lot of dangerous criminals, including one right here in Little Rock. Eight months after he was released from prison, under the Johnson case ruling, he was rearrested for aggravated assault and domestic battery, a year after that, he was arrested for kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault, battery and terroristic threats. He's accused of raping a 62-year-old woman, and an autistic homeless man," he said.

Sessions was speaking of Cornelius Spencer. The career criminal is currently locked up in Pulaski County.

The call to action is a legislative fix from both the state and national legislatures to address the loopholes caused by the loss of the legislation.

Though Sessions didn't take any calls, he did take the opportunity to make a slight jab at President Trump.

"The day I was sworn in President Trump sent me a clear order. And he can send out orders pretty quick. He's serious about it. We salute. This is one I really embraced. 'Reduce crime in America.' He didn't tell us exactly what to do, but reduce crime in America, I think that's a challenge for all of us," he said.

Sessions encouraged federal, state and local officials to continue working together to bring the numbers down.

"It was a great pleasure to have General Sessions here. It was encouraging to hear that it's not just on the state to do this. That the feds understand it's a group effort,” said Faulkner County Prosecutor Luke Ferguson.

"It's no secret that criminals who have the fear of a certain level of accountability acts as a deterant. I don't think you can have that solely be the only tool you go after these individuals with. With federal prosecutors, it's no secret, that makes a significant difference to the criminals,” said Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

