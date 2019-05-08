JONESBORO, Ark. — Editor's note: The video above is from 2015.

UPDATE - Arkansas State University officials have given an all clear. The College of Nursing and Health Professions buildings have been cleared. Normal campus operations can resume at this time.

According to a Facebook post by Arkansas State University, there has been a third party report of a bomb at the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are asking students and faculty in Reynolds, Smith and Nursing to evacuate immediately.

The University Police Department officers are on the scene along north Caraway Road.

