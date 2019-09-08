UPDATE - Officials say the scene is all clear. The Conway Fire Department's bomb squad used a water cannon to open the package and found wooden art supplies. Officials say there was concern because it was completely sealed.

According to the University of Central Arkansas Police Department, they are responding to a suspicious package south of Lewis Science Center.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

The Conway Fire Department is en route to determine further protective actions.

More information on this story as it is available.