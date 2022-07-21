All 12 jurors confirmed for Kayvon Ward trial

All 12 jurors were selected on Thursday for the Kayvon Ward trial after a productive day in the courtroom.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — All 12 jurors were selected and confirmed on Thursday, after a productive day for the trial of Kayvon Ward.

The bulk of the trial will begin on Monday, July 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Legal teams for both sides spent the rest of Thursday determining who alternate jurors would be, in case any of the selected 12 are unable to.

While the process stretched over four days, it wasn't without good reason— both the prosecution and defense intensely questioned potential jurors to ensure a fair trial.

Questions ranged from their stance on the death penalty to their past history. Many jurors have been excused for either their unwillingness or zealousness to impose the death penalty in this case.

A major question that was repeatedly asked of potential jurors was if they would feel comfortable signing their name on a verdict form imposing the death penalty.

Additionally, they were asked if they would feel comfortable saying this in front of the courtroom— including the defendant, Kayvon Ward.

While those questions took days to thoroughly answer, this is ultimately a matter of life or death for Ward, as defense attorney Bill James mentioned.

There are only two possible punishments for the charge of capital murder— life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

It is the only crime in Arkansas that is punishable by the death penalty.

Attorneys on both sides have declined to comment so far, as the case has a gag order banning comments that could jeopardize the trial.