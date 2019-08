FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A rape was reported to have taken place on the University of Arkansas campus this week.

According to the University Police crime log, a rape was reported at 8:57 a.m. Thursday.

The rape was said to have taken place about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The rape was allegedly by an acquaintance and took place in the Maple Hill East residence hall.

More on this story as it develops.