UPDATE - As of 3:30 p.m., the father, Jal'on Ware, is in custody.

UPDATE - Jacksonville police said that Jal'ah was brought to the police station by a relative and she is safe. They are still looking for the father, Jal'on Ware.

UPDATE - The Jacksonville Police Department now believes the suspect may be driving a white in color, 2018 Dodge Charger with Arkansas license plate 885 XMH. Be on the lookout. Do not approach and call 911!

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Jal'on Ware kidnapped his daughter and shot a man during a residential burglary in Jacksonville, Arkansas State Police said. An Amber Alert has been activated for the girl, Jal'ah Ware, 3.

Jal'on is considered armed and dangerous. Jal'ah was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

The two may be traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas temporary license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802 or call 911.

