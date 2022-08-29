WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police have inactivated an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old boy out of West Memphis, Arkansas.
According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the alert was initially activated after a mother took her child from daycare and threatened to harm him.
Further details surrounding this incident are not known at this time.
OTHER STORIES: Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.