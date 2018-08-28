LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE: White County Dispatch said Kara Griffin has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: Kara Griffin, 1, and her mother Sara are believed to be with the mother's abusive ex-boyfriend, Gary Phillips, 29, police said.

Police said they believe the Phillips took the mother and daughter against their will. Phillips has reportedly made threats against Kara and Sara because he is upset that his relationship with Sara ended.

Kensett police said they think Phillips is without a vehicle and traveling on foot.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Kensett Police Department at (501) 742-5454.

