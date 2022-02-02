AMBER Alert issued for missing newborn after mom found dead; man detained

Police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that they have a man detained for questioning. The man is known to the victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-day-old child is missing after her mother was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

The Memphis Police Department said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that they have a man detained for questioning. The man is known to the victims.

A male has been detained. He is known to the victims.

The search continues for Kennedy Hoyle. https://t.co/Tz6YZ5hYwt — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 2, 2022

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgewick and Levi Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. Near the vehicle, a woman was found shot to death.

The woman's newborn, Kennedy Hoyle, was reported to have last been seen with her mother, but, Kennedy has not been found.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.



If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/FKx8Ch6Uvz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

MPD as well as TBI are searching in the 800 block of Island Dr. for missing Kennedy Hoyle.