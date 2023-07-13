Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police say Ivianna Jordan, 4, left with her great uncle Brodrick Hardman, 44, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, the North Little Rock Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a North Little Rock girl who is believed to be with a man wanted for first-degree murder.

Ivianna Jordan, 4, reportedly left with her great uncle Brodrick Hardman, 44, at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly after, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO alert for Hardman, saying he was wanted for first-degree murder.

Ivianna was last seen wearing a white, long sleeve shirt and black and white leggings. She is approximately three feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

The 4-year-old girl has black hair and brown eyes. Ivianna is also described as having high-functioning autism.

According to North Little Rock police, Hardman has since been in contact with the child's grandmother and is unwilling to provide his location.

Hardman said he has the child in his custody.

Authorities are pinging Hardman's phone number every 15 minutes but said he hasn't moved from his last location, Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Police said Hardman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234 or the North Little Rock tip line at (501) 680-8439.

People with information can remain anonymous.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are working to gather additional information and will update you as soon as it becomes available.