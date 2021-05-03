Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 87-year-old for murder conviction

Annie Ross, who said she killed her abusive boyfriend during a fight, will be parole eligible after previously serving a life sentence.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson has commuted the sentence of an 87-year-old woman who was serving a life sentence for the murder of her boyfriend during a fight in 1982.

Annie Ross was originally sentenced in 1983 to life in prison for murdering Sam Scott in Ouachita County.

In 2008, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that Ross stated in a clemency application that she killed an "abusive man" while defending herself. She made similar self-defense claims during her trial as well.

Hutchinson ordered that her life sentence be reduced and that she become parole eligible immediately.

No law enforcement officials objected to the intent to commute her sentence.

The governor also issued three other commutations, three restoration of firearm rights only and 14 pardons.