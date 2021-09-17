Announcement from special prosecutor in Hunter Brittain case coming today

On Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., a news conference will be held on the first floor of the Pope County Courthouse in Russellville.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Pope County prosecuting attorney Jeff Phillips said in a statement Wednesday that he will announce the decision on whether or not to charge a Lonoke County deputy in the shooting death of Hunter Brittain.

On Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., a news conference will be held on the first floor of the Pope County Courthouse in Russellville.

