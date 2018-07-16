LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Pleasant Pointe Apartments that resulted in one victim who was shot in the hip.

Little Rock police have put out wanted flyers for 21-year-old Jaylin Stephens and 23-year-old Tavaurus Rashad Montgomery.

Montgomery, of Bryant, has been identified as the shooter during the incident on July 16 at the 1600 block of Green Mountain Drive.

Stephens and Montgomery are both facing Battery 1st degree and aggravated robbery charges. Police urge anyone who may come in contact with these men to approach with caution.

