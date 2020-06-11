1 arrested, 1 wanted for April double homicide in North Little Rock

Police have arrested 42-year-old Brian Allen, who is the brother of one of the victims. They are now searching for Kenneth Lavern Connors.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, on April 21, 2020, officers were dispatched to a place on Broadway Street regarding a suspicious vehicle around 4:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a white Ford Explorer with two deceased males inside. The victims were identified as 57-year-old Darrell Momphrey and 40-year-old Derrick Allen of North Little Rock.

The investigation was later turned over to the North Little Rock Police Department and determined a double homicide.

On November 5, 2020, NLRPD officers arrested 42-year-old Brian Allen in connection to the April homicides. Allen (pictured on the left) has been charged with two counts of Capital Murder. He has also been charged with Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and Tampering with Evidence.

Police say Brian Allen is the brother of one of the victims, Derrick Allen.

NLRPD Detectives have also obtained a Capital Murder Warrant for Kenneth Lavern Connors (pictured on the right) for his involvement in this incident. Police say Connors, who resides in Jacksonville, has not been located at this time.