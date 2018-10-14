CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Conway Police Department said a woman was stabbed in a local grocery store parking lot, 10Box Cost Plus.

Conway Police Department

Officers were called to this parking lot at the corner of Sixth and Harkrider Street about a stabbing incident around 12:26 p.m.

When police arrived, they learned two women got into an argument that escalated, resulting in one stabbing the other.

Police said the suspect has been arrested, and one victim is being treated at the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Now, shoppers in the neighborhood have concerns about their safety.

Parking lot violence surprised a resident new to the area in Conway.

“I was surprised I mean I moved down the street like seven months ago and that’s the craziest thing I’ve heard,” Terrence Hughes said.

Hughes didn’t think this would happen so close to home.

Hughes was asked if he ever felt unsafe in the area to which he responded, “No, I haven’t personally but some people might.”

Another resident shares his disbelief.

“Really surprising, I didn’t know that anything like that would even happen around here,” Dustin Lynch said.

He said he visits a snow cone stand in the same parking lot.

“Come here and get some Pineapple Whip, but other than that though, I wouldn’t walk around out here at night or anything like that I guess,” Lynch said.

10 Box store managers said they couldn’t comment on the incident.

Several residents said they often see a heavy police presence in the area but wouldn’t expect a stabbing to happen at a store in the middle of the day.

“This specific part of town isn’t the best part of town but for sure it’s kind of surprising,” Lynch said.

