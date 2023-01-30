Wisconsin man arrested by Arkansas police for suspected murders

After being told he may be traveling through the state police in Arkansas arrested a man who is suspected of killing two women in Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay, Wisconsin over the weekend has been arrested by police in Arkansas, authorities said on Monday.

The 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest in Sunday’s suspicious deaths of two women on the city’s east side, police said.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Arkansas after Green Bay police informed law enforcement in Arkansas that the person of interest may be traveling through that state, WLUK-TV reported.

The names of the suspect and two victims are being withheld.

The bodies of a 58-year-old Green Bay woman and a 53-year-old Bellevue woman were found Sunday by officers inside a Green Bay duplex. Authorities have not disclosed how the women died.

Green Bay police said they believe the slayings were not random, and the suspect is believed to be known to at least one of the victims.