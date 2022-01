The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has identified a body found on Arch Street as Zachary Bascue. Bascue was reported missing on January 24.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has begun investigating after authorities found the body of a missing man on Arch Street near Baseline Road.

Zachary Bascue was last seen on January 24 reportedly on his way to the Geyer Springs area.

Authorities are asking for people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

There is no other information at this time.

