Arkansas authorities search for escaped inmate that has active warrant for murder

Various Arkansas authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the Saline County Detention Center on Sunday morning.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An inmate is now wanted after making an escape from the Saline County Detention Center on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Wuanya Smith was being held on an active warrant for murder from the state of Nebraska.

He is described to be about 5'8" and has a tattoo on his neck that says "Death before Dishonor" and was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, detention-issued black and white striped pants, and no shirt.

Reports also stated that Smith was headed north, and would have wounds on his body from climbing a barbed wire fence.

Various agencies are actively looking for Smith, including the Saline County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police, Benton Police, Bryant Police, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Smith is considered to be dangerous, and if seen, authorities urge the public to not make contact and call 911 immediately.