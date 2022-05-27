Nearly 20 Arkansas church personnel named in Southern Baptist abusers list

The Southern Baptist's secret list of sexual abusers named at least 18 pastors and church affiliated personnel with a connection to Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At least 18 Arkansas pastors and church affiliated personnel are named in a previously secret list made by the Southern Baptist Convention of more than 700 entries of people who have been accused of sexual abuse.

The document was made public late Thursday night and details some of the sex abuse allegations that led to prison sentences for many of those on the list.

The existence of the list was made public early in the week after a bombshell report explained how the convention's executive committee mishandled the allegations, blocked many survivors, and "prioritized protecting the SBC from liability."

Doctor Ronnie Floyd, the former senior pastor at a Springdale church, served as the president and CEO of the SBC's executive committee until October 2021.

The independent investigation conducted by Guidepost Solutions showed that committee members responded to the victims of the sexual abuse with "resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility."

Although at least 18 people with Arkansas connections are named, some names are redacted from the list.

You can see the full list by clicking here.

Below you will find those named on the document with connections to Arkansas: