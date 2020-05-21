NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against Brian C. Moore of Maumelle and Brown-Stingfellow, D.D.S., a dental practice in North Little Rock known as Capital Dental Center.

The lawsuit alleges the dental office engaged in a long-running scheme to fraudulently bill the Medicaid program and violate the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by performing "unnecessary and bogus procedures on susceptible Arkansas children and young adults ages 2 to 21."

In January 2019, Rutledge announced Dr. Moore was arrested on Medicaid fraud charges for making false statements on billing records to the Arkansas Medicaid Program.

“Moore’s actions are appalling for anyone, especially for someone in the medical field who works with children,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I urge Arkansans who observe questionable Medicaid billing for health services to contact my office immediately in order to stop this type of corruption and help our most vulnerable.”

According to the release from the AG's office, Dr. Moore only treated children eligible for Medicaid and whose caregivers had been misled regarding the treatment their child would receive.

The release states the dental work was often unnecessary and involved invasive work, such as drilling on the children's teeth. In some cases, Dr. Moore allegedly billed Medicaid for procedures that his patients needed, although the dental work never happened.

The lawsuit alleges employed van drivers of the dental office would recruit patients in exchange for a share of the profits and drove children to and from appointments. Consent forms were allegedly given to school that allowed the children to be checked out of school and at least one parent reported their signature to be forged.

"Neither the dental practice nor Moore appropriately notified parents when their children were being transported by these unlicensed and unregulated van drivers," according to the release.

These allegations, along with multiple others listed in the complaint, are violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The Attorney General’s Office is seeking an injunction, restitution for consumers, civil penalties and other relief against Moore and Brown-Stringfellow. They face up to a $10,000 fine for each violation.

