Arkansas deputies return to work following in-custody death of Terence Caffey

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced that 3 deputies have returned after being put on administrative leave following the death of Terence Caffey.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that three deputies and a captain that were previously placed on administrative leave have now returned back to work.

Cpt. Mark Swagerty, along with deputies Ryan Crancer, Antonio Swygart, and Ricky Wheeler were originally placed on administrative leave following the in-custody death of 30-year-old Terence Caffey on Dec. 10, 2021.

The incident happened as an off-duty deputy was working as security at the Movie Tavern, when Caffey allegedly began fighting employees.

The deputy, who has not been identified, reportedly attempted to arrest Caffey but a 'struggle ensued,' with the Little Rock Police Department showing up to aid the deputy with the arrest.

Medical personnel arrived to the scene following the arrest, but according to the sheriff's office, Caffey went into "medical distress" as CPR was started once he stopped breathing.

Caffey was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. It's not known if he died at the theater or at the hospital.

All four employees that were placed on administrative leave have since returned to work, but the Sheriff's Office said that Cpt. Swagerty's work is restricted to 'non-law enforcement duties.'

The investigation is still ongoing and is being handled by the Criminal Investigation Division and Professional Standards Unit of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, reports say.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department also responded to the scene to assist, but the level of involvement is unclear at this time.