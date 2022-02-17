Two arrested in Saline County after alleged plan to sex traffic minor

Saline County deputies responded to a domestic issue that allegedly was a fight between two people that were trafficking a minor.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County deputies responded to a domestic issue that allegedly was a fight between two people that were trafficking a child, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Deputies arrived at the scene on Feb. 16 and found the argument between Christy Halpine and Terry Smith Jr. had begun after they had set up a meeting with the "purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse" with a child under the age of fifteen.

Smith and Halpine had arranged the meeting with "a person of authority over" the minor, Saline County deputies said.

Halpine, 41, and Smith, 32, were both arrested with charges of internet stalking of a child and trafficking.

Both are being held at the Saline County Detention Center and their first appearance in court will be held Friday morning.