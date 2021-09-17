Ex-deputy to be charged with manslaughter in death of Arkansas teen

The special prosecuting attorney announced an arrest warrant for former Lonoke County Sgt. Michael Davis in the death of Hunter Brittain.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 17, Pope County special prosecuting attorney, Jeff Phillips, announced an arrest warrant has been issued for former Lonoke County Sgt. Michael Davis in the shooting death of Hunter Brittain.

According to the prosecutor, Davis will be charged with manslaughter. If convicted, he could face three to 10 years in prison. A bond hearing will take place Monday, Sept. 20.

This past June, 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was test driving his truck after making repairs early in the morning when he was pulled over by former Lonoke County Sgt. Mike Davis.

Friends and family of Hunter Brittain waited outside of the courthouse in Russellville awaiting the prosecutor’s decision on charges in the Lonoke Co. teen's death.

According to the affidavit filed, Davis said he gave Brittain several commands to put his hands up and saw the teen run and reach into the bed of his truck when he shot him in the lower neck.

Jordan King, a witness who was in the passenger seat of Brittain's truck, said he witnessed Brittain get out of the car and then heard a gunshot, but didn't hear the Sgt's commands.

"These charges are just the first step in the pursuit of justice for Hunter Brittain," renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the Brittain family lawyer, said in a statement following the manslaughter charges against Davis.

