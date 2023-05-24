Arkansas drug trafficker associated with white supremacist gang sentenced to life in prison

A Little Rock man who had been previously convicted for his involvement in the New Aryan Empire was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man who had been previously convicted for his involvement in the New Aryan Empire (NAE)— a known white supremacist gang— was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

According to reports, 55-year-old Marcus Millsap was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to violate racketeering laws, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He was charged and convicted of conspiracy to violate racketeering influenced corrupt organization laws, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and drug conspiracy.

While at the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that in May 2014, Millsap sold methamphetamine to someone who had been working as a confidential informant. During a traffic stop, police later located more methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

Millsap was convicted in the meth case and during an appeal bond, he solicited members and associates of the NAE to kill the confidential informant for cooperating with police against him.

In January 2016, other NAE members attempted to murder the informant and though their attempt failed they continued attempting to arrange his death.

This conduct later resulted in Millsap’s conviction for attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

“The United States will not tolerate the vile and outrageous crimes committed by members and associates of the New Aryan Empire or any other white supremacist group,” said Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. “If you are a member or associate of this or any other violent criminal organization, know that the United States will stop at nothing to dismantle and disrupt those who pose a threat to our communities and the future of our children, and the United States will seek significant prison sentences.”