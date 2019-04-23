MONTE NE, Ark. — Days after a puppy went missing he was found hanging from a noose not far from the family's home.

The family said their Beagle mix, Chevy, went missing from their yard last Tuesday afternoon and they searched everywhere for him, even at local animal shelters.

Two days after Chevy went missing, Paula McNeil's children decided to check the woods behind their home one last time, that's when they found their beloved dog hanging from a noose on a tree.

"It's heinous. It's pure evil and whoever did this needs to be brought to justice," McNeil said.

McNeil said her kids are devastated.

"It's frightening to think that there is somebody close by here that could do this to a dog," McNeil said. "It's very scary to think what's in that person's mind."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crime and whoever is responsible could face felony animal abuse charges.

"Think about it as if it was your dog and if it was your children that are traumatized and horrified, afraid for our other animals as well, we have five cats that live outside," McNeil said.