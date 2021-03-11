Arkansas man sentenced to 175-years for child pornography, rape

Arkansas authorities sentenced a 33-year-old man to 175 years on multiple charges that included, rape and possession of child pornography.

According to reports, 33-year-old Thomas Brannon Jr. was sentenced to 175-years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on the various felony charges.

Reports say that the investigation was jumpstarted after a cyber tip was given to Arkansas State Police, who then collected digital evidence from the man's electronic devices.

"Thomas Brannon's sentencing brings to a close a heart-breaking and shocking chapter in the fight against sexual abuse of children in the 3rd District," said prosecuting attorney Ryan Cooper, "and it is the hope of the prosecuting attorney's office that the survivors will go on to lead fulfilling lives in the absence of these child predators."