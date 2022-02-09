Arkansas man charged with 34 counts of rape for alleged sexual assault of minors

Authorities said that 58-year-old Barry Walker now faces 34 counts of rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted 31 different children.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities that new charges will be filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting more than 30 minors.

According to reports, 58-year-old Barry Walker is facing 13 new charges for the alleged sexual assault of 31 children.

The charges against Walker include rape, child exploitation, engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for visual, and several other charges.

Walker, who is a resident of Glenwood, Arkansas, was originally arrested on June 9, 2022 following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made against him.

Upon his arrest, authorities searched Walker's home where they found "several thousand homemade child pornography images, thousands of downloaded child pornography photos, and 7 firearms.

Walker was also charged with rape for alleged acts against multiple female victims that were minors.

In total, the 58-year-old now faces 34 counts of rape, 29 counts of computer exploitation of a child, and a slew of other charges connected to the alleged acts.