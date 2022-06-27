Arkansas man to serve 30 years in prison for child porn

Nathan Williams will serve 30 years in prison after officials found over 1,000 images and videos of "child sexual abuse material" on his phone.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Lonoke County man has been sentence to 30 years in prison for possession of child porn, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Nathan Williams, 56, was arrested in April 2021 in North Little Rock by special agents with the Attorney General's Office as well as with police after after he gave his cellphone to authorities.

Special agents reportedly found over 1,000 images and videos of "child sexual abuse material." Some children were allegedly younger than five years old.

He pleaded guilty to his charges in Lonoke County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years to be suspended. He will have to register as a sex offender.